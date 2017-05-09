NATIONAL POLICE EXTRADITE ETA TERRORIST FROM UK

Officers of the National Police, part of the International Cooperation Division, extradited the member of the terrorist group ETA, Antonio Troitiño Arranz, alias ‘Antxon’ back to Spain from the United Kingdom at the weekend.

Antonio Troitiño is wanted by the National High Court for the offences of membership of a terrorist group and falsification of official documents.

Antonio Troitiño Arranz, 59 years of age and from Palencia, was arrested in June 2012 in the borough of Hounslow, London (United Kingdom), following a joint operation with the General Commissariat of Intelligence of the National Police, the British security services and the London Metropolitan Police.

Another member of the terrorist group ETA who was at large, Ignacio Lerín Sánchez, alias ‘Belea’, was also arrested in the same operation. After the two men were arrested, the London Metropolitan Police undertook an extensive search of the property where they had been living, from where they seized numerous pieces of evidence, including various fake documents.

In February 2014, following the imposition of interim measures by the British courts, Antonio Troitiño was arrested as a result of new charges brought based on reports from the General Commissariat of Intelligence of the National Police substantiating his membership of the terrorist group ETA, after fleeing Spain in 2012.

These reports pointed to the membership of Antonio Troitiño Arranz in the clandestine structures of the terrorist group ETA, specifically the wing known as IHESKO-Colectivo de Refugiados.