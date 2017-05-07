SUCCESS FOR LOCAL PLAYERS IN NATIONAL DARTS

SIMONE DE LACY writes …….The annual Spanish National Federation of Darts tournament was held in Gandia again this year (27 April-1st May) and two teams of hopefuls (Men’s and Ladies) competed for the right to enter having played in the preliminary rankings games during the season to qualify for a place on the team.
They faced around 600 people from all over Spain in the competitions individual, pairs and team matches that stretched over 4 days. It was one hell of a weekend but well worth it!
The Vega Baja Chicas:
The spoils for the Ladies:
Runners Up: Ladies Pairs: Karen Winter & Diane Dane
Winner: Ladies Singles Federation Cup: Karen Winter
3rd place: Ladies Singles Spanish Nationals: Karen Winter
Winners: Ladies Team Selection: Vega Baja Chicas:- Karen Winter, Diane Dane, Amanda Skinner. Simone de Lacy, Bliss Wright, Ann Wharton (non-playing Captain)
Some of the Vega Baja chaps:
The spoils for the men:
Winners: Men’s Pairs: Mark Farmer & Sam Salt
3rd: James Brown & Darren Sanderson
Runner up: Men’s Singles Federation Cup: Matt Smith
3rd: Darren Sanderson
2nd: Men’s Team Selection: James Brown, Sam Salt, Mark Farmer, Darren Sanderson, Matt Smith, Jon)
3rd: Men’s Team, Los Toros