“Team Traffic Lights” competition at La Serena Golf, Los Alcázares, on Monday 1st May:

Another excellent turnout by San Javier Golf Society, (including several new members) teed off in perfect conditions at La Serena for this popular format of team competition. There was some excellent individual scoring, most notably by John Hillier and Mick Hardy but the overall winners were the team consisting of Roger McGeagh, David Summers, Mick Hardy and Alan Brooke, with a total of 119 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Dave Furze, David Archer, Tom Collins and Alan Brooke. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and rolls over to the next game, which is an individual stableford qualifier at Font del Llop, teeing off at 9:20am on Wednesday 17th May. Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 13th May, between 11am and 12 in the bar area at La Serena Golf Clubhouse, Los Alcázares.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety