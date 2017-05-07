ON THE MONEY WITH SPORTSTALK

Sportstalk tipped 2000 Guineas winner Churchill – along with 10-1 winner Art Obsession; 5-1 winner Vibrant Chords and 7-2 winner Excessable as part of 8 horse winning selections on Saturday.

Andrew Atkinson maintained his big race winning tips when Aiden O’Brien’s Churchill landed the £283,000 first prize in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket at 6-4.

This follows The Lincoln 20-1 winner Bravery; Scottish Grand National winner Vicente, and a host of winning tips ranging from 25-1 to 7 winning selections at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

On Saturday Sportstalk hit the bookies with 10-1 winner Art Obsession and 7-2 winner Excessable at Thirsk. Doncaster tips included winning treble Mutanaaseq, Desert Frost and Vuela.