We lead this week with the Appeal on behalf of HELP at HOME Costa Blanca, who are halfway toward purchasing a vehicle that will be adapted for use by the disabled members of the community, to get out and about the local area.

A story also about the revival of Underword, La Zenia’s Boxing Club, run by Lloyd (Sam) Ambor, which has opened up again after closing down 5 years ago, and the decision by the Valencian Generalitat to withdraw fizzy drinks and confectionary from vending machines situated in hospitals and other public buildings across the community.

And in sport the sad demise of CD Torrevieja and the final nail in their relegation coffin.

