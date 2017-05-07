BLOGGER BEA PLA BECOMES THE FACE OF THE SPECTACLE WEARER OF THE YEAR COMPETITION 2017

The blogger and creator Y las bailarinas en el bolso Bea Pla, will be the face of the competition “Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2017”. Bea is a lover of fashion who shares her looks on her blog and social media with over 50,000 followers. She is from Valencia and started her blog in 2013 when she graduated from university to combine her love for fashion and photography.

Since then she has been featured in many magazines, including being chosen as a Marie Claire It girl, modelling in the Glamour Street Fashion Show and collaborating with the magazine THEOMODA. As well as being beautiful, you can see her having fun with fashion, displaying a wide range of looks which can work for any woman and for this reason she was chosen as the official face of Specsavers Opticas’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition 2017.

This competition starts on May 2nd and the objective is to let people have a platform to show everyone how great they look in their glasses and reward them for expressing their style and personality. Those who want to participate can enter between the 2nd of May and the 11th of June via Facebook and online at en.specsavers.es/loveglasses.

The winner of Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition will receive a cash prize of €1,000 and five semi-finalists will win a pair of designer frames worth 159 €. To enter you simply need to submit a recent colour photo of yourselves wearing glasses. Anyone from the age of 16 or over can enter, please note that under-18s need parental permission.

“We are delighted to have Bea as part of this campaign. She took part in the competition several years ago and loved the positive message, not to mention the cool glasses, so she was happy to become the official face of the campaign.

We believe that her image will inspire others to show the world how good they look in their glasses and share them on social media by entering the competition” explained José Ángel Moral-Tajadura, Commercial Director of Specsavers Opticas.

More information, terms and conditions can be found on the website, along with a wide collection of glasses and sunglasses. www.specsavers.es