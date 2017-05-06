WE’RE GOING TO HOLLYWOOD!

The early days of Hollywood and silent movies are coming to the Costa Blanca as STUDIO32 complete the final stages of rehearsals for their summer production “Mack and Mabel”.

The roles of the financial backers Mr Baumann and Mr Kessel are being played by Don Wilkinson (Baumann – pictured left) and Keith Longshaw (Kessel – pictured right). When leading man Mack Sennett wants to expand his silent movie company there’s only one place to be – Hollywood. But that means money… and in come Baumann and Kessel to finance the deal, which leads to Mack’s most famous comedy invention – the Keystone Kops.

Set in the period 1911 to 1938 this fabulous musical contains a fine mix of solo and company songs; audiences will recognise some of the numbers as those used by Torvill and Dean when they won the 1982 ice dancing world championships. Tickets are already selling fast so make sure to book your seats now or you’ll miss out.

STUDIO32 are continuing to support the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Association and local charities with this show. Past shows have raised significant sums of money and the company hope to repeat that with sell-out performances again.

Show dates are Wednesday May 31st to Saturday June 3rd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 9 euros, and can be obtained by calling Philip on 602 454 033, or by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org. A seating plan is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org, along with lots of information about the company and past shows.

Tickets are also available from:

News 4 U, La Marina 966 790 531

Cards & More, La Marina 966 790 954

The Card Place, Benijofar 966 713 266

Kennedy Supermarket, Los Montesinos 966 720 006