VI SIERRA CABRERA XTREME/ LA MOJAQUERA 2017

Mojácar Town Council together with Mojácar Bike CCD, organizers of the Sierra Cabrera Xtreme “la Mojaquera” cycling event, have finalised the details of what will be the VI edition that is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2017, according to the conditions of the FAC (Andalucian Federation of Cycling) and the RFEC (Royal Spanish Federation of Cycling).

Mojácar Councillor for Sports, Ana García and Gerardo Martínez Cabello, Director of the Mojácar Bike CCD Club, met with the Mojácar Local Police, Civil Protection and Red Cross to discuss health and safety, traffic and volunteering to ensure that the Sierra Cabrera Xtreme “La Mojaquera” cycling race is a complete success.

In order to guarantee the smooth running of the event, Mojácar Council has arranged the participation of 12 members of the Local Police, 30 Civil Protection and Red Cross personnel, as well as two UVI ambulances, first responders and 2 doctors.

For their part, Mojácar Bike CCD has thirty volunteers, 5 cars and 6 motorcycles for accompaniment and assistance. There are 3 refreshment points, a mechanical workshop available to the riders, as well as marshals at hazardous points such as descents, steps or road crossings, etc.

Spanish MTB XCM champions and a large group of high level cyclists, both national and international, have participated in previous years’ events.

As usual, in this sixth running of the race, the “La Mojaquera” route will run practically its entire distance off road, in most cases on tracks, ramblas and trails. Not forgetting the ascent to Mojácar’s historic centre, passing through the Puerta de la Ciudad, one of the most spectacular and colourful moments of the entire race.

The most outstanding characteristic of this endurance event is the demanding course, with an accumulated ascent of 2,500 metres, over a distance of 75 kilometres, of which only 8 km is on asphalt. It is estimated that the leaders will complete the race circuit in around 3 hours and the rear enders up to 5.30 hours.

The start will be located at Macenas Beach and the finish at the Hotel Marina de la Torre, of the Servigroup chain. With the last entries still to come in, they already have about 300 cyclists signed up.

This project was started off by Gerardo Martínez Cabello, with the collaboration of Mojácar Council, various organizations and clubs in the area, as well as many sponsors and volunteers.

The results of the 6th edition of “La Mojaquera” count towards the rankings of Andalucia and the Provincial Circuit of Almería, which places Mojácar in the spotlight of professional cycling.