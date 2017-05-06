VELVETONES CHARITY DONATIONS

Following a very successful evening with music from the Reef Band which made over 400 euros and a St George’s quiz at the Bridge Bar in Rojales where the regulars dug deep yet again to raise over 90euros for our charities, the Velvetones presented cheques for 250 euros each to A.E.C.C. and ALPE at their Wednesday rehearsal.

If you would like us to sing for you we are available free for registered charities or for a small fee to other organisations and all proceeds go to charity. We rehearse every Wednesday from 10.00-12.30 at El Paraiso Restaurant, Torrevieja so why not come along and join us. For further details visit us on Facebook or on our website. www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com.