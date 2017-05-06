T.M.G.S. @ CAMPOAMOR 3/5/17

At last, the end of high season is insight, we can now expect quicker rounds and for that reason better golf. Today was a fine example of this, it took us a little over 4 hours and more than 8 members played better than par.

40 members and guests turned up at this venue for our usual 9am start, with the temperatures rising so were the expectations of good golf. The 2’s pot from last week rolled over and now contained a very nice €60 and with 5 par 3’s here at Campoamor it was obvious that someone would make one and so it proved, Henry Steele on hole 15 and Ove Cederberg on hole 4.

In the N.T.P. competition this week Pearl Sabine hole 4, Ole Rong hole 6, Ove Cederberg hole 10, no one on hole 15 and Joe Dean on hole 17. Our best visitor this week was M. O’Halloran with 37 pts. In the bronze category 3rd and 2nd places were decided on handicap with both R. Rea and G. Chapman on 35 pts. 1st place went to J. Hillier on 39 pts.

To achieve a podium place in the Silver category it needed 37 pts. from O. Rong, countryman K. Krog came in a point better to take 2nd place while the winner with 39 pts. was A. Rickers. Gold division players also need to be better than par to get onto the winners photo, 3rd P. Bradley 38 pts. ( H’Cap 9) 2nd N. Spaniol 39 pts. (H’Cap 11) 1st O. Cederberg 40 pts. (H’Cap 13).

Date for your diary; 24/5/17 Hacienda del Alamo, 31/5/17 La Manga (south course) at very attractive prices.

