SPAIN HAS A NEW CHAMPION CHORUS

SABS (Spanish Association of Barbershop Singers) recently held their Annual Convention in Benalmadena, Costa del Sol, where choruses and quartets from all over Spain competed in what was a very close contest.

On that Saturday morning all competitors were up early with full stage make up and stage outfits on before 9am. Pilarmonics had a last minute pep talk and warm up before crossing the contest stage and performing to the judges and audience. As the ‘new kids on the block’ they had nothing to lose and gave their performance everything they had.

Many rigorous months of rehearsal and training paid off when Pilarmonics, based in Pilar de la Horadada, were awarded the GOLD medal as 1st placed chorus in the Spanish National Competition.

In addition, they were also awarded trophies for receiving the Highest score in both Music & Singing. Musical Director, Dawn Ritch who lives in Cabo Roig, said “This is beyond our wildest dreams. We are a brand new chorus and this was our very first competition so we had no idea what kind of scores we would be able to achieve. We all worked very hard in preparation for the competition and are thrilled to be the new National Champions.”

Pilarmonics was born in January 2016 and they rehearse every Wednesday evening at the Pilar Christian Community Church on Calle Canalejas in Pilar de la Horadada between 6.46pm and 9.15pm, followed by a visit to their “Local” for a well-deserved drink and sometimes more singing!

If you would like to see the Champion Chorus of Spain in action and find out what barbershop is all about then please feel free to pop in to one their rehearsals. For further information please email phil.pilarmonics@gmail.com or give their Facebook page a like www.facebook.com/pilarmonics to be kept up to date on future events etc..

Pilarmonics founder, Phil Molloy who lives in Pilar de la Horadada, said “We are a great team with a terrific musical director and I am so very proud of all of our ladies who worked in harmony and friendship and together achieved the joint highest score awarded to date in the Spanish National Contest. My aim was for Pilarmonics to compete at SABS Convention and I’m absolutely delighted to have won gold in our very first contest.”

You can watch the winning contest package on the Pilarmonics Facebook page. If you would like Pilarmonics to perform at your venue please contact them via email or Facebook.