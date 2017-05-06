CARP-R-US MATCH.

This week we fished the Spring Cup at the Embalse de Pedrera. The section we use is a peninsular and it is amazing how the conditions can vary on either side. Today, the pegs on the left-hand side had excellent conditions, warm with a light breeze and three of the top four weights came from this area.

On the other side the anglers were fishing into a strong breeze with waves around a foot-high making presentation difficult. First in the match was newcomer Alan Thomas with 11.50 kg of carp caught on the method feeder and pellet, a sixth different winner in the last six club matches. Second was Doug Hornblow (4.74 kg) using the same method, third was Tom Marshall with 4.28 kg using feeder and corn and fourth was Graham Ledley with 3.94 kg.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carprus.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.