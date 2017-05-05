THE PLAZA DEL AYUNTAMIENTO INDALO WINS THE 2017 INDALO DE FLORES PRIZE

The Indalo located in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, made by the Casa Minguito Restaurant and the shops Arena, Nacara and Indalos Juan, has been declared the winner of the Indalo de Flores 2017.

The winning Indalo was chosen by a professional jury from among the 9 Indalos that were set up in Mojácar Pueblo’s squares. They were individually decorated by the local businesses with the assistance of the Town Council, along with all the volunteers who wanted to join in this unique celebration.

From Saturday, April 29 until May 1, residents and visitors have been able to enjoy some special days during which Mojácar has been flooded with flowers, flamenco, typical Andalucian “tapas” and the special local gastronomy.

Organized by the Merchants Association and the Town Council, the Indalos de Flores is only in its second year, but it has settled into the festive calendar in addition to the many attractions already offered by Mojácar.

For this occasion, 6,000 carnations were used to decorate the Indalos and handed out by locals dressed in typical Mojácar or Flamenco costumes as gifts to all the visitors.

The forecasts for visitors and hotel occupancy in Mojácar were similar to those over the Easter Holiday. Despite the bad weather on the first day, many people were able to enjoy the festival and the bank holiday weekend, which starts the tourist season and builds on the success of the Easter trading in the town.

During the bank holiday weekend, the Mojácar Tourist Offices worked summer hours, dealing with requests for information, both about the programme of events of the Indalo de Flores Festival and the options of other future events throughout the locality.

Isabel Sánchez and José Catalán, President and Spokesman of the Mojácar Merchants Association, expressed their pleasure at the success of this year’s event on behalf of the whole Association.

They already have plans for next year in which they will incorporate great improvements, more Indalos and new original ideas that put the month of May in Mojácar firmly on the tourist calendar.

For Mojácar’s Fiesta Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, it has been a great move to hold the Indalos de Flores event at this time of year when the weather is great, whilst being something additional to add to the broad range of things for tourists and residents to do in Mojácar.