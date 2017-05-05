THE CONFUSED.COM LONDON MOTOR SHOW OPENS ITS DOORS FOR 2017

Over 130 brand new cars are on display from a range of manufacturers at Battersea Evolution until Sunday 7th May

Event is the first time public can see the David Brown Remastered Mini in the metal

First UK car reveals for the Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo, Alpine A110 and many more at the four-day event

Special guests throughout the weekend include Ben Collins, Jodie Kidd, Tiff Needell and Richard Noble OBE

Tickets are still available from £17 at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk or on the day at the entrance gate

The doors of The Confused.com London Motor Show 2017 have opened at Battersea Evolution, ahead of a four-day automotive extravaganza.

The Confused.com London Motor Show 2017 is playing host to a number of UK debuts, including the Alpine A110, Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo, the 2017 Nissan Micra, a new McLaren concept from renowned tuners Liberty Walk and the Kahn Design Vengeance Volante. British coachbuilder David Brown Automotive’s latest creation – the Mini Remastered – will is also making its world debut at the event.

Over 130 brand new cars are on display from major manufacturers and dealerships, including Tesla, Aston Martin, Fiat, Hyundai, Vauxhall, Mazda, Nissan, BAC, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Maserati.

In addition, a selection of iconic historic vehicles are on display, showcasing the heritage of some of the world’s best-loved marques, such as one of the ‘Missing Six’ Jaguar Lightweight E-Types, which is found on the Stratstone stand. There is also an opportune moment for locals to bid a fond farewell to London Taxi Company’s TX4 black cab at a dedicated stand in Battersea Evolution.

Elsewhere, modern technical advances take pride of place at the show. The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is the brainchild of F1 design guru Adrian Newey and will sit on the Aston Martin Mayfair stand, whilst another unique design display from Seymour Powell is available for visitors to engage with. The innovative design firm is displaying its truly unique Virtual Reality design tool, which allows for full-scale, real-time creative design based around real engineering data.

Visitors at the show will also have the opportunity to get up close to a number of VIP celebrity guests that are lined up to appear across the four-day event, including model and car enthusiast Jodie Kidd, BBC Top Gear’s former Stig Ben Collins, motor racing legend Tiff Needell and land speed record icon Richard Noble OBE. HRH Prince Michael of Kent will also be making a number of appearances in his role as show patron.

Alec Mumford, Chairman of The Confused.com London Motor Show 2017, said: “It was great to open our doors today for the second London Motor Show. Having walked around the halls, this year’s show is looking even bigger and better, with the first visitors to the show already enjoying the opportunity to get up close with some of the most beautiful and exciting cars in the world. We’re looking forward to welcoming petrolheads of all ages through the doors over the next few days.”

The Confused.com London Motor Show 2017 will also give show-goers the opportunity to experience and learn more about latest technology and safety features along with understanding fuel alternatives and even driverless cars which will grace the streets of the capital in the near future.

There are a range of exciting features and activities suitable for attendees of all ages. From immersive safety and design simulations to virtual reality racing experiences and a chance to meet motoring legends at The Confused.com London Motor Show 2017 over the course of the coming four days.

The Confused.com London Motor Show 2017 is on at Battersea Evolution until Sunday 7 May, tickets are still available at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk.