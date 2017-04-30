ORIHUELA COSTA ENCOURAGED TO DEVELOP INTERNATIONAL FIESTAS

More than sixty representatives of communities, groups and associations based in Orihuela Costa met last week at the Club Nautico de Campoamor for a working breakfast organised by the Councillor for Tourism, Sofia Alvarez. The theme of the presentation was that of International Fiestas, the development of fiestas amongst the 94 resident nationalities on the coast, and the outlining of procedures and subsidies to build and support.

Speakers at the meeting included the Tourism Deputy, Eduardo Dolon, as well as the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and the Councillor for Tourism, Sofía Álvarez. They were joined by the Presidents of the organising committees of the Moors and Christians and the Semana Santa festivals which are both long established and very successful celebrations in the local area.

Emilio Bascuñana said that the initiative was a great opportunity for the International Community to celebrate their individual cultures and customs on the Orihuela Costa which could bring many thousands of additional tourists into the area.

Eduardo Dolón, meanwhile, said that the project would also have the full support of the Provincial Government “that allow us to seasonalise our fiestas, maintaining a steady flow of visitors throughout the year.” “With such a diverse and well established International Community the province of Alicante could have something new and different to show to our visitors every day. We could offer them something that would distinguish us from other destinations.”

The councillor of International Residents, Sofía Álvarez, said that with these initiatives, “we can further develop the integration of traditions and customs from the many different cultures that coexist in our municipality, sharing them amongst everybody and creating a far better understanding of our individual principles and values.”