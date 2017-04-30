NEW NEIGHBORHOOD GROUPS JOIN FAOC

At a meeting on Saturday of the Federation of Associations of Orihuela Costa, a pressure group that works on behalf of coastal residents in demanding adequate municipal services from local government, two new Associations were formally added to it’s list of member organisations, adding further potency to its bargaining powers.

The Associations representing residents in both Villamartin and Las Filipinas became the 5th and 6th neighbourhood groups to be approved as full members. Presided over by Oscar Garrido García and Francisco Javier Morales Herrera, two well-known and respected members of the local community.

Member Associations of FAOC:

AA.VV. Playa de la Glea

AA.VV. Calas de Campoamor

AA.VV. de Villamartin de Orihuela

AA.VV. Las Filipinas

AA.VV. Altos del Pinar

AA.VV. Y Asociaciones Dehesa de Campoamor

A spokesman said that the associations now integrated into the FAOC “are going to significantly expand our strength of action and will reinforce our ability to demand a quality of municipal services worthy of the residents of Orihuela Costa.”

The group, chaired by Joaquin Capel, announced that they expect additional associations to join the federation in the coming months, from within the territory of Orihuela Costa.