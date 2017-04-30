HENDERSON CROWNED CHAMPION TRAINER – SPORTSTALK’S ATKINSON NO 1 TIPSTER!

Sportstalk has bookies running scared – with NINE winning tips!

Nicky Henderson was crowned Champion National Hunt trainer on Saturday – but it was Sportstalk Racing columnist Andrew Atkinson who had the bookies running scared again – with NINE winning tips!

On last day of the jumps season at Sandown Henderson was going head-to-head with Paul Nicholls for the trainer’s title.

Henderson’s Altior – tipped by Sportstalk – was a deciding factor in winning the Celebration Chase, which ultimately won him his fourth title of his career.

Altior, unbeaten over obstacles, gained an eight-lengths success over the champion two-miler, Special Tiara, trained by Nicholls: “To be fair to Paul, he’s done incredibly well because he actually hasn’t got Grade One horses and he’s winning a huge amount of prize money.

“If you’ve got Altiors and Buveur D’Airs, you’ve got a chance of winning some ‘serious’ prize money,” said Henderson.

Henderson, 66, who has won the Champion’s jumps trainer title four times in the 40 years since he’s held a licence said: “I’ve sort of enjoyed it – it’s been good fun. I can do better now and I’m as up for it as I’ve ever been. I’ve no intention of retiring.”

Henderson, who last won the Champion’s title in 2012-13 added: “It is a Championship and it’s there to be fought for – there are no prizes for finishing second.”

On the day Henderson took the jumps trainer’s title Sportstalk’s Andrew Atkinson – who tipped 20-1 Lincoln Handicap winner Bravery and the Scottish Grand National 9-1 winner Vicente last weekend, along with a plethora of winning tips in recent weeks, had the bookies running for cover again, with nine winning tips at Haydock, Ripon, Leicester, Doncaster and Sandown.

Sportstalk tipped Phillip Hobbs-Richard Johnson combination MENORAH (9-4) ( Sandown 2.25) along with Henderson’s ALTIOR (30-100) (Sandown 3.00).

Sporstalk headlined Frankie Dettori to win on AFJAAN (3-1) (Haydock 2.40) in the Best Odds Guaranteed At 188Bet Handicap.

MAGHFOOR (11-8) (Haydock 3.15) ridden by Jim Crowley and trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, which we told you is entered in both the English and Irish Derbies, obliged when winning the 188bet.co.uk Maiden Stakes.

Richard Kingscote rode SIDEWINDER (5-1) (Haydock 4.20) to victory in the Ticket Giveaways At 188Bet Handicap over 1 mile – to complete a 57-1 Haydock Sportstalk treble!

At RIPON Sportstalk tip MUNTABAD (4-1) (3.20) went down by a neck in a photo-finish, with noted Out Do finishing third at odds of 14-1. CYMRO (Ripon 4.30) was a non-runner. Sportstalk winning tips continued with DAAWY (4-6) (Ripon 5.05).

At LEICESTER Sportstalk tip TIME TO EXCEED (15-8) obliged (Leicester 2.20) ridden by Ryan Moore; along with Harry Palmer’s HOMEOFTHEBRAVE (5-6) (Leicester 4.05) ridden by James Doyle.

And at DONCASTER Sportstalk tipped Michael Stoute’s FIDAAWY (2-1) (Doncaster 6.35) ridden by Jim Crowley – Atkinson’s ninth winning selection of the day!

The Leader Sportstalk Racing columnist expert Andrew Atkinson – No 1 for tips and news!