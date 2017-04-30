AREA COORDINATOR – MAZARRON DISTRICT

Charity no. 7261. NIF: G53448866. Registered Office: 45 Cansalades Park, 03739 Javea, Alicante.

MABS Cancer Support Group was founded in 1999 and has expanded since then to include the Valencia and Murcia regions. It is a charity that provides practical, physical and literal assistance as well as care, comfort and counselling to cancer sufferers of any nationality regardless of their circumstances.

We are seeking a suitable candidate for the post of Area Coordinator for our Mazarron district operations. This currently consists of a MABS Support Centre building in Camposol, a Charity Shop in Totana and a local collection point in Puerto de Mazarron. Reporting to the Regional Director, the Area Coordinator will be responsible for day to day operations in the MABS Support Centre and MABS Charity Shop as well our Fundraising team and our Care Operations team which includes transport for registered patients, interpretation and translation assistance for patients, care assessments and coordination, patient liaison and counselling and equipment logistics. The Area Coordinator will also be working closely with the Regional Treasurer and will be expected to work within established financial boundaries.

This is a volunteer position and therefore carries no remuneration other than travel expenses. The position would suit a retired individual with experience of managing people and an understanding of the nature and impact of cancer on people’s lives. Ideally, the Area Coordinator will live within reasonable travel distance from Mazarron.

The role of a MABS Area Coordinator is not without its challenges, given the nature of MABS work, and with an all-volunteer workforce who expect, and are entitled to, good leadership.

However, the gains include:

a sense of worthwhile achievement;

using your skills;

maintaining mental agility;

life experience and contacts;

sociability and enjoyment;

inclusion in MABS community life, and wider community life;

a sense of purpose.

The full job description will be made available to interested individuals. Applicants should send a brief resume of their experience to mabsmurciadirector@hotmail.com and include their village/town location.