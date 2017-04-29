VISTABELLA BOWLS CLUB

Many congratulations to our boys Martin Foulcer and Ian Kenyon for winning the Champion of Champion Men’s Pairs, they did a brilliant job against the best from all the clubs. Also well done to Lin Watkins and Carol Thorpe who came runners up in the Ladies Pairs, all of our club champions went out there and did us proud.

VCL. Vikings away to San Luis Falcons, a brilliant win! Mens Singles, M Foulcer 21-8. Lady’s Singles, S Burrows 21-16. Pairs, F Barclay & M Furness 20-19. Rinks, J Chaplin, A Leggatt, D Howard & E Bishop 20-13. Shots, VB 110(10) – 87(4) SL.

Saxons at home v San Miguel Sheriffs also claimed a win, thanks to the teams of..Pairs, D Gunning & P Whitehall 26-12. Triples, T French, C Watkins & M Regan 18-17. Rinks, S Cox, M Cox, J Neve & B Pointon 20-9. Shots, VB 113(8) – 96(6) SM.

Spitfire league. The Fairways were at home on Monday to San Miguel Moors, no messing about..five winning rinks! Winning teams were Mo Foulcer, S Allman & M Foulcer 28-11. E Blithe, C Watkins & B Pain 27-11. L Bishop, J Bowman & M Regan 25-9. T French, D Howard & E Bishop 24-12. B Regan, G Paylor & I Kenyon 19-10. Shots, VB 136(12) – 70(2) SM.

The Hurricane league Greeners up at La Marina also won their game but it was an extremely close affair. M Irwin, J Neve & P Rafferty 23-10. J Chaplin, H Marshall & B Ray 18-17. R Smith, D Chaplin & P Whitehall 17-16. Shots, VB 102(8) – 101(6) LM.

On Friday the Fairways had a bye while the Greeners were at home v MonteMar Torro, a very cold miserable wet game that was cut short….I had a lie in, lol. Three wins from P Rafferty, S Jenkins. & B Corbishly 10-8. M Irwin, J Neve & Pat Rafferty 9-8. S Cox, L Barber & M Cox 12-11. Shots, VB 55(6) – 71(8) MM.

Remainder of club finals…at long last. Congratulations to… Drawn Pairs, K Hardy & G Thorpe. Ladies 2 wood pairs, S Burrows & M Furness. Men’s 2 wood pairs, B Pointon & P Rafferty. Ladies Triples, M Foulcer, B Regan & J Bowman.

Men’s Triples, T French, M Foulcer & B Pain.

The Presentation lunch went very well, hope everyone enjoyed it as much as myself.

Sponsored by Venture Fleet, Autos Direct, Rivingtons Restaurant & TV Choice.

Men’s Pairs Champions Ian Kenyon & Martin Foulcer.