T.M.G.S.  @ ALENDA GOLF 26/4/17

36 players made their way to the course to play a pairs combined Stableford competition. Our new calendar of competitions now includes one team game every month.The condition of the course has improved dramatically since our last visit back in February, especially the greens, they are now fast and true which probably contributed to a few of the lower handicappers returning good scores, an example is Carsten Pedersen, handicap 6 returned 38 points.

Today’s 2’s pot contained a little over€30 and will be carried over to net week at Campoamor, as no 2’s were made today. The N.T.P.’s today were open to all players. Results; C. Pedersen holes 3 and 16, hole 5 N. Spaniol, hole 13 T. Westcott. 3rd place A. Rixson & I. Sutehall 65 pts., 2nd place O. Cederberg & N. Spaniol 65 pts. L/H, winners J. Eyre & L. Williamson 70 pts.

For further information about our Society please visit www.tmgs.org or www.facebook.com/TMGSGOLF call us on 661 524 101 Dates for the diary, 24/5/17 Hacienda Del Alamo, 31/5/17 La Manga (south course) at excellent green fees.