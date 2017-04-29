ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY APRIL AWAY DAY

We made our way down the Murcia Motorway to the Jack Nicholas course at La Torre. Due to sickness and holidays we had a very small turnout, but the ones that played enjoyed the course, but would have enjoyed it more if they had filled the bunkers in.!! With the small numbers we only had one category.

Topping the category after being in the wilderness due to injury was Rocket Ron Nicholson who came in with 31 points, In second place with 30 points was Paul Mutter and Third Pete Daggatt with 28 points. In fourth place was Rodney Smith with 28 points on count back and fifth place Liam Foley with 26 points.

Only one Nearest the Pin out of the 4 we played for, which was won by Rocket Ron with a 1 foot put for Birdie. Longest Drive was won by Andy Stenning, and best Guest was Chris Johnson with 30 points. After the game we went back to Bar Patricia on Torreta 3 ( As Charlies bar has Closed ) and had a Lovely Chicken Curry Korma with Rice. A big thank-you to Chris for this, and allowing us to use your bar as our base

The next game is our home game at Vistabella on the 9th May. Please be there by 8 O’clock and have the correct Green Fee. The first tee is 08 15 am Anyone who would like to play with us give Ron a ring on 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com