PHOTOGRAPHERS TOLD TO SNAP-OUT OF TAKING RISQUE PHOTOS AT THE RACES!

YOU’RE under starters orders – when it comes to dress code – at the races!

Fancy dress is completely out of the question at some racecourses at the upper end of racegoers ‘posh’ areas. Champagne Charlie’s and prawn sandwich brigade.

And photographers will find themselves involved with a ‘stewards enquiry’ if they step out of line in future in their attempts to get that risque snap!

Racing attracts Hen Parties and Stag ‘Do’s – where you know that the drinks are going to be flowing – and anything can happen after a few ‘tipples’!

At Haydock Park, where racing takes place this weekend (May 13) protocol for gentlemen in the County Enclosure, hospitality boxes and Kauto Star restaurant, is to wear a buttoned collared shirt and smart trousers.

Jeans are allowed – as long as they’re not faded, distressed or ripped. Fancy dress, sportswear – including training shoes – or swimwear are not permitted.

In the Premier Enclosure’s Premier Suite, Harry’s Bistro and Park Suite, jacket, tie and smart trousers – no jeans – is the protocol for gentlemen, and best day wear for ladies.

However, in the Grandstand, Paddock and Newton enclosures the dress code is more relaxed – with racegoers not required to adhere to ANY dress code. You can also don fancy dress – as long as it is not offensive to others!

At Ascot, where racing also takes place on Saturday May 13, fancy dress and replica sports shirts are not permitted – with a spokesperson saying: “Ascot Racecourse reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone deemed to be dressed inappropriately.”

The 2017 Flat season is now well underway and at the King Edward VII enclosure Ladies are encouraged to wear hats. With gentlemens dress code being jacket, collared shirt and tie. No trainers. Some fashionistas will be disappointed!

This year however Ascot racecourse are allowing jumpsuits to be worn in the Royal Enclosure – as long as they are full-length.

Ascot’s Queen Anne enclosure are more relaxed this year, with shorter length jumpsuits allowed. Ascot organisers made a significant changed in their strict dress code policies in 1971 – when the trouser suit was incorporated into the dress code.

At this month’s Aintree Grand National meeting women attending Ladies’ Day were encouraged to be aspirational when choosing their outfit, in the wake of over tanned and underdressed women – in risqué dresses – in recent years.

A spoksperson at Aintree said: “We felt we had to refresh Ladies’ Day this year with a style code – rather than a dress code.

“We are trying to move it forward – and make it a little bit more aspirational than it had become.”

And with a £35,000 Range Rover and £8,000 worth of fashion vouchers on offer for the best-dressed at Aintree this year it was well worth the effort of getting all ‘dolled-up’!

Sharp-eyed photographers have been keen to snap unflattering ladies – something the racing world are attempting to stamp out.

At Aintree this year it was announced that staff would monitor photographers – and eject anyone thought to be intent of ‘mocking’ attendees.

At Haydock Park a spokesperson said: “We do ask that racegoers don’t arrive with no top on at all in the Grandstand, Paddock and Newton enclosures.”

Talk about losing your shirt at the races!!!