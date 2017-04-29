THE MED BAR GOLF SOCIETY, EL RASO

Off we set on a wet rainy early morning start to lo Romero golf course, it was so early that a certain member forgot what society he was playing with and had the wrong shirt on! By the time we got half way there the rain stopped and the sun was beginning to break through, although on the course there was a biting cold wind for some of the elderly members. This died down during the day

Sadly, although the course was in an excellent condition, the staff informed the organisers that the quote for the day was not, as expected, to include buggies. This was expressed when booking was made.

To our disappointment, this was an extra 15 euro per person for the day. Furthermore, we were approached quite a few times from the green staff for “allegedly” having slow play. This was not the case as we all went round in under 4.5 hours. This did put a damper on the day and was not a very professional approach from the staff.

We know why we were being rushed as; as soon as buggies were returned they were being turned around for further use. Other societies please be aware of the above and check with lo Romero golf course regarding pricing. Other than the above, the society did enjoy the course but sadly won`t be going back.

Results for this outing:

Gold division and overall winner with 36 points was john Goulder

Silver division winner was Colin Phillips with 33 points

Nearest the pins on par 3: Ray Muttock holes 12 & 15, john Goulder on hole 7 and new member Brian skinner on hole 5

Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: john Goulder

Longest drive on hole 18: Andy Trefry

2`s pot was shared by Dave capper and martin Morgan

Football card winners: Babs skinner and Buck Taylor

Many thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro for the buffet and service provided.

Our next outing is at FONT DE LLOP on the 10/5/17

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you