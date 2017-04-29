The JOHN RUTTER REQUIEM, plus a full supporting programme of liturgical ‘pot boilers’ will be performed at the Centro Ecumenico church in C/Diamante on FRIDAY 5th May at 8pm.

The award-winning Chamber Choir, ‘In Harmony’, and members of the professional Mediterranean Symphony Orchestra, both conducted by leading professional musician Nigel Hopkins, will present this exciting programme.

Music lovers may remember the last concert in this series – Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ – was an outstanding success, and the same team will be responsible for the John Rutter Requiem, which is the most performed and popular requiem in the world at this time.

Soloists Verity Hall and Mary Beer will feature in the concert, and tickets (supporting church funds) are available from the gift shop, La Ponderosa, on La Zenia Island, or from choir members. This will be a veritable classic for all music lovers.