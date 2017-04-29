DECADE ON AFTER £1.5M CRUISE LINER SET FOR ALICANTE UNVEILED

By ANDREW ATKINSON EXCLUSIVE

A decade has passed since a £1.5m cruise liner that was set for Alicante was unveiled – prior to being destroyed following an arsonist attack in Britain.

The Ocean Quest was unveiled in 2007, as the first boat to be built in Preston in 50 years, built by a consortium of owners for cruises in the Mediterranean.

The Ocean Quest remains in Preston Dock, Lancashire, in the wake of the cruise liner being set afire in 2008 in the Dock’s Marina.

This week I visited the scene where the doomed scheduled voyage to Alicante – where the boat was set to become a Charter cruise liner – went up in flames.

Following the 73ft vessel being removed from the Marina, and placed in the Dock basin area, it has remained there ever since.

The burnt out shell of The Ocean Quest, which took four-and-a-half years to complete, was sold on Ebay for £15,000.

However despite works being undertaken by the new owners following the purchase it remains a sorry sight at the quayside.