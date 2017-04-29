DEBRA – BUTTERFLY CHILDREN

€777 was raised for The Butterfly Children Charity DEBRA at a St. Georges Day Picnic held on Sunday 23rd April in Urb. La Marina, approximately 50 people attended the Picnic with Jimmy Kidd providing the entertainment with many sing-a-long tunes, the money was raised by a Raffle, Tombola & entrance fee.

Janice & Gerald Friel have been supporting The Butterfly Children Charity for many years by holding events like this one which has allowed them to raise much need funds and awareness for the charity. The Butterfly Children Charity would like to thank everyone who attend the event and gave so generously. With special thanks to Janice & Gerald for all their hard work and continued support.