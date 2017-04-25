CAMPOVERDE CHURCH BRINGS ST GEORGE’S DAY TO CAMPOVERDE

On St George’s Day eve Campoverde Church put on a spectacular St George’s Day Celebration dinner in That Place in Campoverde (restaurant).

Highlights included a typical English roast dinner, patriotic decorations, patriotic songs and a live performance of a highly patriotic song by Father Richard, our priest, accompanied by Mike Shail on guitar. With thanks to all those who attended and made the best of a rather cold night on the Costa Blanca!

Maggie Dew from Campoverde Church said, ” We are always looking for ways to provide more than just a church to our people in Campoverde and we thought that the celebration of the Patron Saint of England, combined with good food, good company and good entertainment would be a winning combination.”

A fantastic 410€ was raised to continue our work in our church and in our community. To find out more about Campoverde Church and what we do visit our facebook page on www.facebook.com/campoverdechurch; or to find out more about other Anglican churches in the area visit our website on www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com.