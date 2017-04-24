Between 13-16 of April Torrevieja sports city hosted the second edition of the Torrevieja International Football Cup where more than 1,100 junior players from across the whole of Spain, 67 teams from 27 football clubs, took part.

And Torrevieja teams achieved a certain amount of success with Benjamin, Juvenile, Alevines, Infantile and cadet teams all managing to reach the semi-finals.

In the Benjamin category the team led by Jorge Feo were beaten 4-2 in the semi by to ED Moratalaz while the Alevine team, trained by Alberto Jurado “Chuti”, despite having displayed excellent form throughout the tournament, lost on penalties against the category champions, also ED Moratalaz.

The infantile team managed by Ángel Rubio lost 3-1 in the semi-finals to champions Lacross Babel C.F. while in the cadet category the local team, led by Casimiro Torres, beat CD Leganés in the semi-finals by 3-0 before losing at the final hurdle to Hércules CF by 2-0.

The women’s team also had an excellent tournament losing to competition winners has displayed Aguilas Moratalaz.

The prizes were presented by the Councillor of Sports, Victor Ferrández.

Final Results:

Categoría Benjamín: Finalista: E.D. Moratalaz, Campeón: Rayo Ciudad Alcobendas

Categoría Alevín: Finalista: C.D. Betis Florida, Campeón: E.D. Moratalaz “B”

Categoría Infantil: Finalista: C.D. Horadada “A”, Campeón: Lacross Babel C.F.

Categoría Cadete: Finalista: Hércules C.F. Campeón: Torrevieja C.F. “A”

Categoría Juvenil: Finalista: A.D. Nuevo Baztán, Campeón: Hércules C.F.

Categoría Femenino: Campeón: Águilas de Moratalaz