A RAFT OF FUN WITH THE U3A

This month the Torrevieja section of the U3A will meet at the CMO building (behind Carrefour in Torrevieja) on Monday 24th and will have a speaker called Maureen Moss who lives in La Mata, has been married, had children and divorced and who has since travelled the world. She speaks several languages and has her own website for information on being a tour guide. Sounds like an interesting combination.

There will also be a chance for attendees to find out what is happening on the social scene. There are trips out, Theatre opportunities, a BBQ and new and existing group activities will be taking place during the of summer. A photo of a White Water Rafting trip is attached. Fuller details of the group and its activities can be found at www.torreviejau3a.org

If you are interested in attending but are not a member – no problem. You can join us for only 5 euros for the year. It will be the best 5 euros you will ever spend.