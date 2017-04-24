MUSIC WINS ALL THE WAY

The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion met last Thursday evening at the Olympia Restaurant in Mil Palmeras where members were entertained by the music of Graham Rhodes and Sandie Coates.

Branch Welfare representative Sandie had previously arranged for Pedro Dominguez, the recently hired European residents’ coordinator for the Spanish Red Cross, to speak at the meeting, but illness had forced Pedro to call off earlier in the day.

Without any form of after meeting activity, accordionist Sandie immediately convinced partner Graham that they should fill the breach, the result being a thoroughly enjoyable evening of music and song, with Graham accompanying on guitar.

The Branch also enjoyed the company of it’s two senior members from the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Wayne Campbell and Skippy Teasdale, who had travelled to Spain to join with the Branch in their upcoming St George’s Day celebrations at the Emerald Isle in La Florida.