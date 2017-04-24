MIJAS FREE INFORMATIVE TALK IN ENGLISH

A panel of experts will advise on the following subjects:

Wills – Inheritance Taxes – Telecare – Funeral Services – Donation Of Bodies & Organs

The talk will take place on 27th of April at 12 noon in the Town Hall Branch Office La Cala De Mijas

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TALK IS ON THURSDAY, 27TH OF APRIL AT 12 NOON.

The talk is free of charge and the participants will be offered a free drink and tapas at the end of the event, sponsored by the professionals forming part of the panel.

Due to limited seating, please reserve in advance by email to (please note correct email address): ilse.liebrechts@blacktowerfm.com