DENISE AND GORDON WIN OUR FIRST “TWO MAN” TEXAS SCRAMBLE

On Friday 21st April Montgo Golf Society played a “Two Man” Texas Scramble at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Alan Skinner. The customary warm weather still refuses to fully emerge and we were greeted to the course by a stiff, cold wind and temperatures struggling in to double figures, causing those brave enough to wear shorts to regret their optimism. The course however was in magnificent condition and the greens were fast and true.

This was the first time playing this particular format and, although we had a somewhat reduced field, it proved very popular with those who did compete. In first place were Denise Cooper and Gordon Gleeson with an excellent net 68 off just 25% of their combined handicap. In second place was a three man team of Peter Brown, Simon Fox, and Alan Skinner, using a slightly adjusted handicap format to record a net score of 72.17. I am not sure how he did it but Handicap Secretary Simon assures me it was correct. In third place was the team of Dennis Coe and Mike Oxley with a net 72.5. Nearest the pin for men on the 3rd was won by Michel Grin, and after the stick the ladies dished out to the men by failing to get on the 16th last week there was an element of retribution this week when none of the ladies managed to hit the 3rd.

Our sponsor kindly did a card draw for the redundant bottle, and this went to Peter Twine. This was just reward as Peter had “taken one for the team” during his round by removing his socks and shoes and playing a shot from the lake on the 16th. He tried to tell us the water was cold, but we were laughing too loudly to hear him!!!!

Our next event is on the 5th May when we will be playing a stableford competition for the Baxter Lamont Trophy, kindly sponsored by John and Lynn Lamont. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website at www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.