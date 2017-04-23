TORRY LIVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY

CF RECAMBIOS COLON – 3 CD TORRIEVIEJA – 0

Torry manager Pedreno made 4 changes to the side which lost at home the previous week, in this hugely important div 3 relegation encounter last Saturday at Sedavi Stadium. Back came free from suspension pair Vicente and captain Javi Meca, keeper Buba and striker Beltran, all knowing full well that points just had to be gained.

But alas it didn’t work out that way!!! As hard as they tried, they were always second best, against an outfit that also weren’t entirely out of the mire.

But some help was on its way 24 hours later, when results from fellow relegation threatened teams went their way. Bunol, the team to be caught, didn’t extend their 3 points advantage, going down 2-1 at Borriol, Muro are now only 2 points adrift following their 2 all draw at Paterna, whilst Almoradi now looked to be doomed after a 4 nil home thrashing by Castellon. So although it´s status quo, there´s now only 3 games left to play but 2 or maybe 3 victories must somehow be ground out, if relegation to the preferente div is to be avoided.

The game itself was not a classic, with Torry having it all to do after conceding 2 early goals. Rafa Rivera gave Buba no chance from the penalty spot on 20 min, then 7 mins later, Adalfo added his name to the score sheet.

When Sergio Cuesta headed home Adalfo´s left wing cross on 50 mins, the game was as good as over, leaving Pedreno to once again ponder on ways to discover a magic winning formula. Javi Meca, Vicente and Duran picked up unwanted bookings, whilst the club physio was dismissed from the bench for comments made to ref Canovas following his controversial penalty award.

Torry line up: Buba, Vicente, Kana (Luis Carlos 55), Javi Meca, Jorge, Martin, Molina (Joel 74), Duran, Borja (Damian 55), Lewis, Beltran

On Sunday 30 April, ko 6pm, Torry host local rivals mid table Crevillente at Nelson Mandela Stadium, in another must win fixture.