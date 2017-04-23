OW WEEKLY RESULTS REPORT – APRIL 19 BONALBA – COMMITTEE SHIELD COMPETITION

A chilly and windy day out for the Orba Warblers at Bonalba this week for the Committee Shield MEDAL Competition. It appears that some Warblers failed to read instructions correctly and played a Stableford game instead – recommendations were made for these members to head directly to SpecSavers after the game !!

The winners were Sheila Dindar ( 26.5 ) in 1st. place with a Nett 71 now playing off ( 25.6 ). In 2nd. was Barbara Pollitt (23.6 ) with Nett 72 now playing off 23.2 and in 3rd. was David French ( 10.9 ) with Nett 73. Bringing up 4th. was Peter Gibson ( 22.6 ) with a Nett 74 and in 5th., Bob Edwards ( 8.6 ) also at 74 on c/b. 6th place went to Steve Smith ( 4.6 ) with Nett 76.

Steve Smith also won the prize for Best Gross with a total of 82.

Glyn Braidley and David French got the NTP’s on Holes 8 and 14 respectively.

The Football card went to Glyn Braidley with Preston.

We had one guest and now our newest member – Mark Gains – welcome to the OW family Mark !

And finally, Barbara Pollitt – our young Birthday ‘ gal ’ kindly brought two lovely bottles of wine. They went to John Daniels and Roger Vicars.

Next week May 3rd. will be a Texas Scramble at Alenda. First Tee time will be 10:48am so please arrive by 10:00am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Mike Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639242896.