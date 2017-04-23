IN HARMONY AT THE CENTRO ECUMENICO

Many will remember the highly successful performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria in May of last year, featuring In Harmony Chamber Choir and the Mediterranean Symphony Orchestra. This year’s concert, to be held on Friday 5th May at the Centro Ecumenico – Cristo Resucitado at La Zenia, will be equally exciting.

The choir and orchestral soloists will perform the John Rutter Requiem with a supporting programme of liturgical ‘potboilers’, such as the Cantique de Jean Racine, Jesu. Joy of Man’s Desiring, Psalm 23 from TV’s Vicar of Dibley, and many more.

In Harmony, a choir of 35 selected singers, have established themselves as the leading chamber choir on the Costas and, under the tutelage of conductor Nigel Hopkins, continue to attract large audiences wherever they perform.

The Rutter Requiem has been hailed by many famous musicians as one of the most beautiful ever written and tops the list of most-performed Requiems in Europe year after year. Soprano Verity Hall will be the soloist in the Requiem, and will be joined by the ever popular Mary Beer for some beautiful duets in the programme.

Tickets, priced at 12€ – with a large donation to church funds – are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop on La Zenia island. Book soon … these concerts can sell out quickly.