The club had to move the weeks match, round nine of the Spring Series, from Murcia town centre to the Embalse de Pedrera due to the poor state of the access and pegs in Murcia. Despite the very windy conditions, gusts were up to 40 mph, weights were fairly good and almost everyone caught.

First was Alan Smith with 15.10 kg caught on feeder and corn, his first victory in a club match. Second was Roy Buttress with 6.72 kg, third was Jackie Breslin with 3.56 kg fishing his first match of the year and fourth was Graham Leadley with 2.70kg, all fishing feeder and corn.

The club would like to wish Sue Boorman and Andy Foden swift recovery from their recent injuries/operation.