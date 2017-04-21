VICENTE VYING TO WIN BACK-TO-BACK SCOTTISH GRAND NATIONALS AT AYR

Italian ace Frankie Dettori to shine at Newbury

Vicente, brought down at the first fence in the Aintree Grand National a fortnight ago, is The Leader’s selection for Saturday’s £215,000 Coral Scottish Grand National Scottish at Ayr.

“It was frustrating to see Vicente go at the first fence at Aintree – that’s the National,” rued Vicente’s trainer Paul Nicholls.

Eight-year-old VICENTE (3.55 AYR) who won the Scottish Grand National in 2016, recently bought by Trevor Hemmings, is vying to become the first horse since Androma in 1985 to win back-to-back Scottish Nationals.

“Vicente’s fine after the Aintree Grand National,” said Nicholls.

Vicente, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, looking to land the Scottish Grand National £120,000 first prize, will line-up with stablemates Arpege D’Alene and Vivaldi Collonges over the 3 miles 7 furlongs trip.

Warren Greatrex trained Missed Approach, second to Tiger Roll in the JT McNamara National Hunt Challenge Cup Chase at Cheltenham in March; Arpege D’Alene and Vintage Clouds, trained by Sue Smith, also owned by Hemmings, complete the Scottish Grand National Leader each-way tips.

Sandy Thomson trained Seldom Inn is Scotland’s only representative in the 2017 Scottish Grand National.

Sportstalk tip Nigel Twiston-Davies trained CALETT MAD (1.35) ridden by Daryl Jacob in the Weatherbys Hamilton Novices’ Handicap Chase (Class 2).

Malcolm Jefferson trained CLOUDY DREAM (2.10) is tipped to land the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase.

The QTS Scottish Champion Hurdle entries L’Ami Serge, Sceau Royal, Peace And Co and Diego du Charmil go to post, with Paul Nicholls DIEGO DU CHARMIL (2.45) getting The Leader vote to win, with Harry Cobden up.

In the Listed Scotty Brand Handicap Chase Aintree winners Martin Jefferson Double W’s, ridden by Brian Hughes, and San Benedeto, go head to head, with DOUBLE W’s (3.20) getting the nod.

Ian Jardine saddles Largs-based owner Mrs Jo Tracey’s GOLDEN JEFFREY (5.40) in the the Skyform Group Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

At NEWBURY Michael Stoute’s MIDTERM (1.55) is expected to run well under Ryan Moore in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Group 3) over 1 mile and 4 furlongs.

Richard Fahey’s QUEEN KINDLY (2.30 ) ridden by Jamie Spencer is tipped to land the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fillies’ Group 3) over 7 furlongs.

Saeed bin Suroor trained DREAM CASTLE (3.05) ridden by Oisin Murphy is tipped to win the competitive JLT Greenham Stakes (Group 3) over 7 furlongs.

Frankie Dettori is booked to ride Michael Stoute’s ABJAR (4.15) in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes over 1 mile.

And Italian ace Dettori is selected to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes over 1 mile on the John Gosden trained DHALAM (4.45) and the Carter Jonas Maiden Stakes over 1 mile 3 furlongs on Gosden’s FACE THE FACTS (5.20).

William Haggas trained SIGNE (5.55) ridden by Paul Cosgrove is tipped to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap (Class 3) over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

At THIRSK David O’Meara trained CUSTOM CUT (3.30) ridden by Daniel Tudhope is tipped to land the ebfstallions.com Michael Foster Conditions Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Kevin Ryan’s HEMINGWAY (4.05) ridden by Shane Gray is selected to land the Watch Racing UK In HD Handicap (Class 3) over 5 furlongs.

MUKHAYYAM (4.40) trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by Rachael Richardson is tipped to win the New ‘Cherry Tree’ Premier Racegoers’ Package Handicap (Class 3) over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

KEYSER SOZE (5.15) trained by Richard Spencer and ridden by Steve Donohoe is selected to win the Racing UK Day Pass Just 10 Median Auction Maiden Stakes over 7 furlongs.

At NOTTINGHAM’S evening meeting Michael Appleby’s HOUSE OF COMMONS (7.30) is worthy of each-way support in the 1st Security Handicap (Class 4) over 1 mile, with Alistair Rawlinson up.

DESERT SPORT (8.00) trained by Robert Cowell, with jockey Jamie Spencer booked, is tipped to land the PartyPoker Powerfest Handicap over 5 furlongs.

At WOLVERHAMPTON’S evening meeting Ron Harris’s POWERFUL DREAM (6.45) ridden by Tom Queally is tipped to land the Contact Us On fclgf.com Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Silvestre de Sousa has been booked to ride the Lee Carter trained SPIRITUAL STAR (7.15) in the FCL Global Forwarding Making Logistics Personal Classified Selling Stakes over 1 mile.

Robert Winston is booked to ride the Mark Loughnane trained SCRIBNER CREEK (7.45) in the Weatherbys Bank Foreign Exchange Handicap over 1 mile.

AL ZAMAN (8.15) trained by Simon Crisford and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa is tipped to win the FCL Global Forwarding Making Logistics Personal Maiden Stakes over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

SCOTTISH GRAND NATIONAL SELECTIONS:

1: Vicente 2: Missed Approach 3: Arpege D’Alene 4: Vintage Clouds.

Betting: Premier Bond (6/1), Vicente (7/1), Southfield Royale (7/1), Arpege D’alene (8/1), Missed Approach (12/1), Seldom Inn (12/1), Henri Parry Morgan (16/1), Shotgun Paddy (16/1), Vintage Clouds (16/1), Battle Of Shiloh (20/1), Another Hero (20/1), Sugar Baron (20/1), Fine Rightly (20/1), Trustan Times (20/1), Vivaldi Collonges (20/1), Kruzhlinin (20/1), Dancing Shadow (20/1), Dawson City (25/1), Lessons In Milan (25/1), Cogry (25/1), Straidnahanna (25/1), Alvarado (25/1), Benbens (25/1), Blakemount (33/1), Portrait King (33/1), Al Co (33/1), Gone Too Far (50/1), Firebird Flyer (50/1), Man With Van (50/1), Father Edward (66/1).