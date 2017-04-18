PADDYS POINT GOLF SOCIETY

After enjoying a breakfast bap at Paddy’s Point sixty players made their way to Mar Menor for our Captain Myra’s Drive Out where we all posed for the mandatory group photo. Our starter Pat Kilcourse got things underway and after receiving a ‘mulligan’ Myra sent the ball well down the fairway giving the men something to think about. The weather was perfect and the course was in good condition which made for some excellent scoring especially from Gene Duffy.

Once again our Annual Presentation Dinner was held at Las Ramblas Golf Club and this turned out to be another memorable evening. Thank you Sergio and staff for looking after us so well. Special thanks to Rory, Hazel and the staff at Paddy’s also to all those who so generously sponsored the event. Our stalwarts Paul, John and Mick also deserve a special mention for all their work.

Winners on the day –

Nearest the Captain’s Drive – Al Tolan. Special prizes – Hole 1 Mick Ruttledge, Hole 2 Jimmy Kiernan, Hole 4 Al Condron, Hole 5 Terry Fitzgerald, Hole 6 John Batterby & David Watt, Hole 7 Ollie Dunne, Hole 8 David Watt, Hole 9 Gerard Moloney, Hole 10 Myra Coull & Terry Fitzgerald, Hole 11 Gerard Moloney, Hole 12 Ollie Teahan, Hole 13 Neil Rumbles, Hole 14 Leo Macaulay, Hole 15 David Miller, Hole 16 David Miller, Hole 17 Myra Coull, Hole 18 Gerry McGhee & Tomas Mallie.

The 2’s pot was shared by Myra Coull, Gene Duffy, Jim Fegan, Arthur Lambe & Ollie Teahan.

Best Guest – Tomas Mallie 29pts. Best Lady – Elsie Cowie 38pts.

3rd Ollie Teahan 35pts 2nd Ollie Dunne 37pts Best Gent – Gene Duffy 46pts.

Photos show Captain Myra Coull with Gene Duffy and Elsie Cowie, best gent and lady.