DENISE WINS THE MONTGO FOUNDERS DAY TROPHY

On Friday 14th April Montgo Golf Society played a stableford competition at Oliva Nova for the Founders Day Trophy, kindly sponsored by Russ Peters. A warm and sunny Good Friday welcomed us to a beautifully prepared golf course, although the greens were again very slow.

The same warm welcome was not however extended to us by the clubhouse who, despite the fact we play at the course around 45 times a year, made absolutely no provision for forty hot and thirsty golfers and had laid the whole bar, restaurant, and terrace out for a buffet lunch.

This meant we were forced to sit outside in full sunshine as the only area which had any available seating was below a broken awning. A pretty poor performance from the Oliva Nova management, which I am sure will be reflected in our members willingness to spend their money in the clubhouse in future. This should not however be allowed to detract from a lovely day’s golf, or exceptional performances from today’s winners.

In first place with 38 points off 17.9, and giving her playing partners a masterclass in chipping and putting, was our Vice Captain Denise Cooper. In second place was the ever consistent Gerian van Ooijen with 36 points off 7.4, and the next four places were decided on countback with all players scoring 35 points. In third place was Jan Jones (29.3). fourth was Richard Fox (16.9), fifth was Tom Atkinson (21.3), and sixth was George Braddick (14.1).

There were nearest the pins for both ladies and gentlemen on the 3rd and 16th, Francien Knoops took the ladies prize on the 3rd and Liz Grin won the 16th. Michel Grin matched his wife by taking the men’s prize on the 3rd, and despite twenty six attempts not one man managed to hit the stroke index eighteen 16th.

I think we better stop moaning about the ladies always winning the nearest the pin prizes guys! There were just two 2’s on the day, scored by Simon Fox and Penny Barden.

Our next event is on the 28th April, when we will be playing a pair betterball stableford at Oliva Nova.