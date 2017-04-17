EDITION 633 VIRTUAL LEADER

See the online edition of the Leader Newspaper by following this link.

New service in Santa Pola to cater for new arrivals and immigrants while FAOC on the Orihuela Costa give their verdict on the readiness of the Costa’s beaches. Torry go down at home to increase their relegation woes while San Luis Bowls Club take the Winter League title in dramatic fashion. This and much more in the virtual Leader Newspaper……….

