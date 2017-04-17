by Jonathan Gilchrist – Costa Blanca’s Top Hypnotherapist

It’s often said that human beings are creatures of habit. Even if we know that a habit is bad for us, such as smoking, and against all the good advice we are given, we still continue to do it anyway.

Most people know that by quitting smoking they will save thousands of pounds over the year as

well as adding years to their life.

So, why do people continue to smoke even after all the warnings from their doctors and advertising campaigns ?

Cigarettes find their way into everyday life, becoming a part of so many activities. Habits are formed, creating associations to things like food and alcohol, or even driving a car – it seems to become a part of them. Perhaps more importantly cigarettes become, for most people part of a coping mechanism to try to deal with emotional pressures like stress or boredom. When a smoker becomes upset, he or she reaches for the cigarette to try and feel better.

Cigarette smoking is a habit and there may be specific occasions with which people associate smoking. Some wake up in the morning and the first thing they do is reach for a cigarette. while others use smoking to reduce stress – they say it relaxes them. The truth is cigarettes are a false friend that can and will eventually kill them !

Within my experience in dealing with people’s smoking issues I have found the answer to be the same in all kinds of addictions and unwanted habits…FEAR.

Fear that they will have to give up their crutch or pleasure

Fear that they won’t be able to enjoy life or deal with stress.

Fear that they will put on weight when giving up.

Fear that they will never be completely free of the craving

All of these fears are just examples of one overriding fear that when the smoker tries to stop using other methods, they suffer misery and depression caused by the feeling that they are being deprived of a pleasure or a crutch.

The beauty of Fast Track Hypnosis and Laser Therapy put together in this unique combination removes this feeling of deprivation. It removes the need, and the urge to smoke.

By combining these together it helps to increase the already high success rate using hypnosis on it’s own, and all this is achieved in less than 30 minutes. There is no need for useless aids, gimmicks, or substitutes, No nicotine gum or patches, No inhalers or nasal sprays. It doesn’t get much easier than that!

“Hypnosis is the most effective way of giving up smoking, according to the largest ever scientific comparison of ways of breaking the habit. Willpower, it turns out, counts for very little “. (New Scientist, Vol 136 issue 1845 31Oct 92, pg 6).Results included 48 studies of hypnosis covering 6000 smokers, were published in the Journal of Applied Psychology which clearly showed that hypnosis was three times more effective than nicotine replacement therapy

By using the unique method of Fast Track Hypnosis & Laser Therapy the already high success rate can be increased even more to quit permanently, and this is completed in a simple 30 minute session – WITH GUARANTEE!

The Fast Track Hypnosis session targets the unconscious part of the mind that drives certain unwanted behaviours and urges. This in turn helps you to overcome everything that gets in the way to accomplishing your goal of finally quitting smoking.

Imagine how you would feel when you have finally quit smoking. Imagine hearing all of the compliments from people around you because you have stopped smoking and you look healthy – plus your breath smells better and your wallet or purse has more money in it.



You can make this a reality in ONE simple 30 minute session.!

You may have tried stopping by yourself for weeks or even months, but then something stressful came up and you started to smoke again.

You may have tried the gum then started smoking again.

You may have tried the patch, took it off, had a cigarette, then put it back on again !

So the question is…ARE YOU READY TO FINALLY STOP SMOKING?

It the answer is YES then what are you waiting for? Put down that cigarette and call NOW

“Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.” – Mark Twain



Pity Mark Twain did not know about Fast Track Hypnosis !

