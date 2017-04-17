BOOKSELLERS RESIST ONLINE SALES

The popular Torrevieja bookfair is once again attracting visitors along the Paseo Vista Alegre seafront and will continue to do so until next Monday 24 April.

The current fair is the 21st such occasion with stalls opening at 11am each day and closing at 11pm at night. They will, however, close for siesta during that period from 2-6pm.

With many of the stallholders speaking English, and with the books available in a number of languages, visitors are usually assured of finding the book of their choice.

As well as bookstalls occupied by local traders there are also kiosks from as far afield as Lorca in the south and Altea in the north.

One trader from Torrevieja said that the great advantage of buying from a bookstall or a bookshop, and not over the internet, is that you receive a personal service, there is contact between the seller and the buyer and the customer is more likely to get exactly what he wants.

On the first weekend of opening the best-selling books were, “The Little Prince”, “The Diary of Anne Frank”, “Fifty shades of Gray” and “Homeland” triumph.