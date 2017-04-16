SPORTSTALK TIP WILLOUGHBY HEDGE OBLIGES AT 25-1 AT HAYDOCK!

Sportstalk tipped 25-1 winner Willoughby Hedge to win the Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap 3 miles Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Ridden by Wayne Hutchinson and trained by Alan King, Willoughby Hedge, carrying 11st 10lbs, beat Regal Flow, carrying 10st 10lbs, in a thrilling finish, with Muckle Roe (10st 11lbs) in third place, to land the £30,000 winner’s prizemoney.

Sportstalk tip the Charlie Hills trained A Momentofmadness (7-4) won the Racing UK In Stunning HD Handicap (Class 2) over 5 furlongs at Kempton, ridden by Silvestre de Silva.

Sportstalk selection Stellarta (10-1) went down by a nose in a photo finish at Kempton in the Follow At RacingUK On Twitter Handicap (Class 2) over 6 furlongs.

Stellarta, ridden by Tom Marquand, made headway over 2 furlongs out, chased the leaders over 1 furlong out, to lead inside final furlong, and was strongly challenged and headed at the post by Solar Flair.

Sportstalk’s tip Higher Power ran second to Blakeney Point in the Flat Is Back On RacingUK Queen’s Prize Handicap (Class 2) over 2 miles at Kempton.

Haydock 2.05 selection Ballinvarrig and Musselburgh selection Montaly (3.35) were both non-runners.

Sportstalk maintained big price winners, with the success of 25-1 shot Willoughby Hedge, having tipped each-way Lincoln Handicap 20-1 winner Bravery at Doncaster on April 1.

With Sportstalk Aintree Grand National each-way selections Cause of Causes (16-1) and Blaklion (8-1) finishing second and fourth, respectively.

The Scottish Grand National at Ayr is on Saturday April 22 – don’t miss Sportstalk columinst Andrew Atkinson’s view and tips – along with weekend selections at Newbury, Nottingham, Thirsk and Wolverhampton.