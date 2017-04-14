RYANAIR BAGGAGE STRIKE AT ALICANTE

Due to planned strike action by baggage handlers at Alicante Airport there may be delays or disruption to checked baggage processing at Alicante Airport from Friday 14th to Monday 17th April inclusive.

Ryanair will operate a full schedule of flights to and from Alicante as planned, however due to this planned strike, we recommend for your convenience that you carry hand luggage only.

If you are flying from Alicante and it is necessary for you to check-in baggage, please arrive to the airport at least 3 hours before your scheduled time of departure to ensure your baggage can be processed.

If you are flying to Alicante with checked-in baggage, there may be delays at the baggage carousels in the arrivals hall at Alicante.