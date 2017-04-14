PROFESSIONAL LIFEGUARD COURSE IN MOJÁCAR

A life-saving course has been launched in Mojácar, which will lead to registered students from all over the region becoming accredited as professional lifeguards.

Ana García, Mojácar Councillor for Education, as well as Chamber of Commerce trainers Virginia Rodríguez and Teresa Gallego, met in the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Mojácar, to inform interested students about the course.

This initiative is part of the Labour Revitalisation Plan for the Unemployed, organized by the Almería Provincial Council, the Chamber of Commerce and Mojácar Town Council.

The courses are aimed at unemployed people between the ages of 16 and 30 who are registered in the Ministry of Employment’s “Youth Guarantee” database, but not currently enrolled in any training.

Although the classes will be held in Mojácar, they are open to all those eligible within the Levante Almeriense region and from municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

For are four tutors and, in addition to the first-aid course, other subjects include social skills and employability, CV writing and job interview guidance. They will also have the help of a social networking professional in order to help them to access offers of employment through this growing media.

The practical classes will be held in Mojácar’s Municipal Swimming Pool, located in the town’s Sports Pavilion. The theoretical subjects will take place in the Centro de Usos Múltiples.

Classes will officially begin on April 17 and will run through May 31. Upon successful completion, the students will automatically become part of an employment exchange that will promote their recruitment.