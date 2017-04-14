PENWORTHAM TO LAND EASTER HANDICAP

At MUSSELBURGH Richard Fahey’s PENWORTHAM (1.50) is tipped to land the toteplacepot Easter Saturday Handicap (Class 3) over 7 furlongs on Saturday.

Four year-old bay gelding Penwortham returned back to fine form last September, when winning at Chester over 7 furlongs, having earlier won at Goodwood in June.

Penwortham joined Fahey’s Malton, North Yorkshire stables in May 2016, having a successful season, winning on two of his six starts.

Emma Lavelle will be hoping that FORTUNATE GEORGE (4.20) will be on hand to repeat the win at Uttoxeter last month in Haydock’s Challenger Mares’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final (Class 2) on Saturday.

“Fortunate George ran a marvellous race at Uttoxeter, galloping and jumping superbly to a very deserving win in a valuable handicap hurdle,” said trainer Lavelle.

“Fortunate George has been a model of consistency all season and seems to have come out of the race well. He has become very versatile, regarding the ground he goes on and his jumping has become very slick,” said Marlborough Downs based Lavelle.

BALLINVARRIG (2.05) trained by Tom George looks a good prospect in the Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series Final Handicap Chase (Class 2) at Haydock Park.

WILLOUGHBY HEDGE (2.40) Haydock, trained by Alan King runs in the Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase (Class 2).

A winner over 3 miles in February, Willoughby Hedge will hopefully be back to something like his best form after finishing sixth at Sandown last month.

UNISON (3.15) – winner of three of last five outings – saddled by Jeremy Scott in the Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase (Class 2) at Haydock is tipped to shine.

Oliver Sherwood sends TOBERDOWNEY (3.50) to Haydock in the Challenger Mares’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final (Class 2). Ridden by Leighton Aspell.

Michael Scudamore saddles Twenty Eight Guns in the Challenger Series Mares’ Chase Final Handicap Chase (Class 2) at Haydock. TWENTY EIGHT GUNS (4.55) a winner in January over 2 miles 4 furlongs, ran fourth at Sandown last month carrying 11st 12lbs.

RUSUMAAT (3.00) trained by Mark Johnson and ridden by Dane O’Neill is tipped to win the totepoolliveinfo.com Royal Mile Handicap (Class 2) over 1 mile at Musselburgh.

Andrew Balding trained MONTALY (3.35) runs in the totepool Queen’s Cup Handicap (Class 2) over 1 mile 6 furlogs at Musselburgh. Ridden by Oisin Murphy: “Montaly likes a bit of give in the ground – one for the nice staying handicaps,” said Balding.

And Balding’s WAR OF SUCCESSION (4.40) can land the totetrifecta EBF Maiden Stakes (Class 4) over 7 furlongs at Musselburgh.

CASTERBRIDGE (5.10) trained by Eric Alston and ridden by Jason Hart is worthy of each-way support in the totetrifecta EBF Maiden Stakes (Class 4) over 7 furlongs at Musselburgh.

At KEMPTON Charlie Hills trained A MOMENTOFMADNESS (2.35) ridden by Silvestre de Silva is tipped to go well in the Racing UK In Stunning HD Handicap (Class 2) over 5 furlongs.

Two-times winner over 5 furlongs A Momentofmadness raced in big field handicaps last season. A drop in weight may see a return to form.

STELLARTA reappears soon after finishing third on April 1 over 5 furlongs at Kempton. The Michael Blanshard six year old is tipped to land the Follow At Racing_UK On Twitter Handicap (Class 2) over 6 furlongs, with jockey Tom Marquand up.

John Gosden’s LAUGH ALOUD (3.45), ridden by William Buick, is tipped to win the Watch RacingUK On Sky 432 Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes (Listed) (Class 1) over 1 mile at Kempton.

And Gosden entry BLENDING (4.15) looks the one to land the Watch RacingUK On Virgin 536 Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (Class 2) over 1 mile at Kempton, with star jockey Frankie Dettori booked.

John Fanshawe saddles HIGHER POWER (5.25) ridden by Tom Queally in the Flat Is Back On RacingUK Queen’s Prize Handicap (Class 2) over 2 miles at Kempton.