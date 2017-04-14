MOJÁCAR HOTELS FULL FOR EASTER

Mojácar’s hotels have already hung the “no vacancies” sign even before the Easter holiday weekend, starting on Holy Thursday.

The 4 star hotels in Mojácar have a 100% occupation of their rooms. Also the majority of the smaller hotels have reached their capacity and the hostels are, at the time of writing, up to 95% and expect to reach 100% easily.

The tourist apartments are at around the same figures, ensuring Mojácar will enjoy a busy Holy Week, at full capacity.

Mojácar has a total of 7 top quality hotels, which have 3,078 places. There are also five three star hotels with a total of 2,701 beds.

Including the small family and boutique hotels, Mojácar has a total of 10,200 hotel spaces that will be occupied over Easter.

In order to help visitors enjoy the various things on offer in Mojácar, both on the beach and in the Old Town, the Council has increased the frequency and the operating hours of the local bus service which takes in all the hotels, the beaches and the climb up to Mojácar Pueblo on its circular route. The Pueblo also has a large parking area and lift, making the Old Town easily accessible.

The two tourist information points, in the Old Town and on the beach, are open all year round, from Monday to Saturday, mornings and evenings as well as on Sunday mornings. As Mojácar is an official tourist area, supermarkets as well as shops will remain open throughout the Easter break.

Mojácar Town Council works throughout the year to keep the public areas maintained and in perfect condition. Recently, all the town’s residents were reminded of the need to paint and refresh the facades of their buildings. All these works over a number of years have deservedly turned Mojácar into one of the most beautiful municipalities in the world.

The Mayor of Mojácar, Rosmarí Cano, is very pleased with the occupancy rates forecast by the town’s Tourist Office and considers that these good figures are the result of the Council, the business sector and the whole population of the town working together all year round.