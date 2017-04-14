DO YOU  LIKE  ABBA  MUSIC?  DID YOU ENJOY “MAMMA  MIA”?

Well, let “The Deadwood Stage Company” entertain you with their version of both. It’s a secret, but, they plan to surprise the leading Lady, Donna, with the Red Book. Yes, “This Is Your Life, Granma Mia”.

Join Donna and her friends recounting stories of her colourful past and sing along karaoke style all the music we love.

On Saturday 20th, Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd May at Georgiou’s Restaurant, Blue Lagoon, nr. Limonar School, the audience will be served a supper dish of Greek mese (tapas) at 8.00p.m. So don’t be late.

The refreshments will be followed by the opening of the Red Book, so be on time and be sure to bring along your singing voice.

Tickets are 8€ each and are available from members of the Society, Georgiou’s Restaurant, or can be ordered by telephone from Jackie on 965 321 411.