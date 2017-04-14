JAGUAR F-PACE VOTED 2017 BEST AND MOST BEAUTIFUL CAR IN THE WORLD

F-PACE wins two titles at 2017 World Car Awards – Jaguar’s first performance SUV takes 2017 World Car of the Year title . Also wins World Car Design of the Year prize – The F-PACE is Jaguar’s fastest selling global model – F-PACE is designed, developed and built in the UK

New York, US, 12 April 2017: The Jaguar F-PACE is officially the best and most beautiful car in the world after double success at the 2017 World Car Awards, scooping the prestigious World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year titles.

The performance SUV is the fastest selling model Jaguar has produced and is only the second vehicle to claim the historic double in the 13-year history of the World Car Awards. To win the pair of trophies, the F-PACE saw off the competition in a vote of 75 influential motoring journalists from 24 countries.

These are the latest in a line of major honours for the F-PACE since its April 2016 introduction. The fastest-selling Jaguar ever has collected more than 40 awards, including being named Women’s World Car of the Year, Auto Express ‘Car of the Year’ and ‘Best Premium SUV’ by Telegraph Cars.

Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said: “The F-PACE was designed and engineered as a performance SUV with exceptional dynamics, everyday usability and bold design. Winning this award endorses the talent and great work of our teams that have delivered the world’s most practical sports car and Jaguar’s fastest-selling vehicle”.

The awards brace is the first overall success for Jaguar at the World Car Awards. The XE sports saloon was a finalist for the 2016 World Car Design of the Year title. The F-PACE triumphed over finalists the Audi Q5 and Volkswagen Tiguan to claim the 2017 World Car of the Year prize.

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar said: “The F-PACE is our first ever SUV but it is clearly recognisable as a Jaguar and for it to win the 2017 World Car of the Year trophy vindicates our decision to bring our unique design principles and dynamic qualities to a new sector of the market.”

The World Car Awards jury comprises influential motoring journalists and to win the 2017 World Car Design of the Year prize the F-PACE saw off the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet and Toyota C-HR in the final three.

Mike Rutherford, Juror, Director and Vice-Chairman of the World Car Awards/World Car of the Year said: “Jaguar has done the unthinkable by first securing the World Car Design of the Year award, then lifting the big one – the overall World Car of the Year trophy. With F-PACE, the British company and its proud and talented workers have taken on and beaten far bigger, wealthier European, Asian and North American rivals.”

The new World Car of the Year has contributed to record sales growth by attracting new customers to the brand. It is a performance SUV designed and engineered to offer the agility, responsiveness and refinement that Jaguar is renowned for, together with unrivalled dynamics and everyday usability.

It is already the most searched Jaguar ever in the UK with 4.4 million unique page views of F-PACE content since launch and more than 680,000 people taking the time to configure their dream F-PACE online.

Jaguar’s first performance SUV is designed and developed in the UK and built at Solihull. The business invested £120m in its Solihull facility to build the F-PACE, part of a total £2bn investment in the plant and awarded £5bn of UK supplier contracts to support its production.

Engine options for the F-PACE range from the efficient and innovative four-cylinder 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel, with CO2 emissions as low as 126g/km* to the high-performance 380PS, supercharged V6 petrol model that can accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 5.5 seconds.

The Jaguar F-PACE, priced from £34,730 is available to order now at Jaguar UK retailers.

You can configure your preferred specification at: www.jaguar.co.uk