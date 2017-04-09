CITIZENS CARE OFFICE FOR LAS FILIPINAS

San Miguel De Salinas has opened a Citizens Care Office which is located in the Las Filipinas Community Centre in El Galan, on Calle Aranjuez. The office will remain open during business hours, Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

In the office residents will be able to obtain general information, make complaints and find out information about residency and citizenship. The office will be manned at all times by a local police officer.

The measure is to take the council and public services to the residents of the suburbs, providing them with an information service that they previously lacked.

In addition, the new service will provide the opportunity to present their suggestions, complaints or claims that they wish to notify. The council say that everything that is brought to their attention through the centre will be dealt with.